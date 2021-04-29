Marathon Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $83,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.04.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $199.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,784. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

