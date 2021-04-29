Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $59.77 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,953 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Paychex worth $59,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 68,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Paychex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.67. 6,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

