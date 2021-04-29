Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414,199 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $44,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.85. 50,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

