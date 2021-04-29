Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $64,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. United Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.07. 35,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

