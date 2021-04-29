Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 12,429 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $33.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,413.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,189. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,299.00 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,906.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.