Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 23,368 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,980 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,368 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of American Express worth $110,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $19,406,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,568,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $363,234,000 after buying an additional 104,298 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $153.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.