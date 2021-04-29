Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 26,857 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,857 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.4% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $168,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 112,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,889 shares of company stock valued at $88,004,092. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,295. The company has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

