Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 43,471 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,471 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 1.59% of Eventbrite worth $32,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,949. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

