Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 7.3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares fell 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $34.91. 83,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 31,594,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

MARA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, COO James Crawford sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Carroll Berg sold 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,998.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,720,800. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

