Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,352,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

