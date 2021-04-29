Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $7,352,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

