Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Marine Products has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MPX opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $591.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

