Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Shares of NYSE MPX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 20,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,601. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $582.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

