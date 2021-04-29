Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $547.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 232,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 327,588 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 314,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 712,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 132,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

