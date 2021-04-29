MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce sales of $196.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.63 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $184.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $786.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $810.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $890.78 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $925.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

MKTX stock opened at $489.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $434.33 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $519.50 and its 200-day moving average is $539.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.8% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,675,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.