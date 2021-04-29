Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.63

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $22.50. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 78,144 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.98.
Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.
Marlin Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRLN)
Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.
