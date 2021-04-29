Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.63

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $22.50. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 78,144 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

