Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $149.45 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.