Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

MMC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

MMC stock opened at $134.01 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $93.40 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

