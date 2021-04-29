Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $355.17 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $361.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.95.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

