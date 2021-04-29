Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113,938 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Marvell Technology Group worth $35,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after buying an additional 1,178,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $287,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

