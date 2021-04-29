Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,333 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,746,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,577,000 after buying an additional 1,029,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,856,000 after buying an additional 512,524 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,630,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,198,000.

HYG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.40. 223,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,803,021. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.98 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

