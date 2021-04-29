Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock remained flat at $$31.32 on Thursday. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,494. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

