Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock remained flat at $$31.32 on Thursday. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,494. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.