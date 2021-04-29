Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 160,749 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 205.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.09. 272,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,886,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.