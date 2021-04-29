Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.62. 823,914 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.

