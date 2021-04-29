Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 1,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

