Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 292.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,099,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after buying an additional 178,397 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

ESML traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.57. 144,775 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20.

