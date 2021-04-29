Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.52 during trading hours on Thursday. 467,118 shares of the company traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

