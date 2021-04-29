Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,223,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,483 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 40,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,801. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

