Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 49,583 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

