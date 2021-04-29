Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMNT. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 28,732.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

EMNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,730. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $110.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75.

