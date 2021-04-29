Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.65 Million in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates makes up about 2.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDRR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDRR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.83. 767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

