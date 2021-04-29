Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,855 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $419.69. 294,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $420.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

