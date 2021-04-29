Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,151 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.42. 73,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $276.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

