Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 715,912 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 331,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 246,282 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $80.61. 153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

