Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 183.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 101,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,450. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

