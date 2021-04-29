Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.22. 17,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,900. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.50.

