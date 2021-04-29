Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.22. 17,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,900. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.50.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.