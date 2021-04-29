Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 117,311 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

USMV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,265 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

