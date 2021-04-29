Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,142 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.94. The company had a trading volume of 79,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,827. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average is $140.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

