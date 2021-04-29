Masimo Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masimo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $232.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.12. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

