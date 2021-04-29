Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.74

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.74 and last traded at $131.39, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Get Masonite International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.50.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.