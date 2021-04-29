MASQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. MASQ has a market cap of $4.40 million and $165,543.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00280725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.48 or 0.01103424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00026191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.77 or 0.00709410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,990.21 or 1.00038147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

