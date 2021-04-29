MasTec (MTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71. MasTec has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

