Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%.

Mastech Digital stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. 436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,038. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

