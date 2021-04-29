Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $395.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $393.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.01 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.