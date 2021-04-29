Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,652 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.7% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $66,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.13. 118,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.25. The firm has a market cap of $383.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.01 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

