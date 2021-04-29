Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Cut by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 8.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $97,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 24,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Shares of MA traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.13. The company had a trading volume of 118,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $383.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

