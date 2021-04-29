Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Announces Earnings Results

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $388.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,629,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.47. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $263.01 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $386.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

