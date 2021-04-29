Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.80. 42,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.46. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of -240.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.