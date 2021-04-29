Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.75 million-$58.75 million.
Several brokerages have commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.
Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -410.88 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $87.40.
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
