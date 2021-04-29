Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.18. 565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,092. Materion has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

